James Van Der Beek's ex-wife, Heather McComb, remarries

Heather McComb, the ex-wife of the late James Van Der Beek, has remarried, announcing on Sunday that she has wed actor Scott Michael Campbell in a ceremony in Missoula, Montana.

McComb, 49, shared photographs from the outdoor wedding on Instagram, including snaps of her wearing sparkly white cowboy boots printed with socks reading "I [heart] my husband", which, she later revealed, had become thoroughly muddy by the end of the celebrations.

She eventually changed into silver and white trainers to see the night through.

"Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister @essence_says surround by the people we love most in the world in our most favorite city Missoula Montana," she wrote alongside the photos.

"Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by. God is so good."

She went on to thank guests who had travelled from across the country, adding: "You all made it so special and a truly magical weekend that we will never forget."

Campbell, 54, was equally happy on his own Instagram, describing it as "the most AMAZING week" and expressing gratitude to family, friends and those they had met along the way.

McComb was previously married to Van Der Beek from 2003 to 2010.

The Dawson's Creek star went on to marry his second wife Kimberly later that year, and the couple had six children together, Olivia, 15, Joshua, 14, Annabel Leah, 12, Emilia, 10, Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 4.

Van Der Beek passed away in February at the age of 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer.