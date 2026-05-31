Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's years long legal battle nears final update

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s family drama has finally come to its end after their kids legally filed requests to remove their father’s surname from their names.

The family has now been separated for years but they would legally be determined estranged from the Fight Club star after July 12 as the couple’s twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt mark their 18th birthday.

The youngest children will no longer have to adhere with the custody agreement which Pitt and Jolie had signed for their six kids - Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and the twins.

While Pitt is about to lose any legal relationship with the twins, he already has a “very limited” bond with the kids and his eldest son Maddox legally applied to drop his name only last week.

An insider reported that “Angelina has alienated the children from Brad” — particularly “the ones that she knew were especially close to him,” as per Page Six.

Although another source claimed that the Maria actress has never manipulated her kids in any way throughout the legal war.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, and following a long and complicated legal battle their divorce was finalised in 2024.