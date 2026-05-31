Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli, 92, pauses farewell tour due to health

The music legend apologises to fans as he says he must focus on his health

At 92, Frankie Valli is finally taking a break from the stage.

The legendary Four Seasons frontman has cancelled the remaining dates of the band’s farewell tour, revealing that he is stepping away from the road to focus on his health.

Valli shared the news with fans in a statement posted on social media on May 29. While he did not disclose the nature of his health issues, the singer made it clear that his well-being now comes first after years of maintaining a demanding performance schedule.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health,” Valli wrote.

The music icon added, “I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes.”

The announcement effectively brings an early end to The Last Encores Tour, the band's farewell run that began in October 2023. The tour had already been extended several times and was scheduled to continue through late 2026, with eight shows still on the calendar in cities including Scottsdale, Arizona, and Detroit.

Valli remains the only original member still performing with the Four Seasons, the group behind classics such as Sherry and December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night). Over the decades, the band sold more than 100 million records worldwide and earned induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.