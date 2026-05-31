Taylor Swift fans notice secret bombshell hidden in 'Toy Story' clues

Taylor Swift fans have been theorising about the Toy Story 5 collaboration for a while now, and now that it seems to be confirmed they believe the pop superstar has something else up her sleeve.

The 36-year-old Grammy winner has so far covered major cities in 'TS' billboards, left Easter Eggs on TikTok, Apple Music, Spotify, and updated her fifth album, 1989's cover, switching the seagulls for clouds.

Swifties believe the promo seems over the top for a "single song," and took to social media to theorise what other plans could the Mastermind hitmaker be keeping hidden.

Many Swifties agreed that the other surprise is related to either Debut (Taylor's Version) or an entirely new album, as one wrote on X, "I think Taylor is just trolling everyone and she’s really teasing a fairytale themed album. That would make sense as to why the producers said she’s not in it. The promo for both weren’t matching up."

Another added, "Toy story release date is debut’s anniversary so I wonder if debut TV is somehow involved," and "I feel like it's Toy Story AND Debut TV or Toy Story AND TS13 announcement," chimed in a third.

More agreed, "maybe she’s gonna do a toy story song and say something like every since i was young i’ve loved toy story so here’s debut tv xxx," and "What if it’s a new debut vault track we’ve never heard being used for Toy Story ! And she will also release debut Taylor’s version ??? Possible."

While some had theories about Swift gearing up for her Oscar this year, writing, "It is not 'a single song'… it is her own Oscar campaign… and she decided to start it NOW… Im sure she accepted to do this song with the only goal of winning that Oscar… and she is gonna do everything it takes to do it."

However, a fan played the devil's advocated and reminded others, "girl please we got countdowns for album variants lets not."