Jay-Z disses Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more in new freestyle

Jay-Z seemingly fires back at Drake and Kanye West after their disses

Jay-Z came back with a vengeance, and a new Afro, at the Roots Picnic over the weekend.

During his headlining set at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 30, the rap icon used a fiery freestyle to take aim at several high-profile names, including Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West.

With his wife Beyonce also in attendance, the surprise performance marked one of Jay-Z’s most direct public responses in years, with the rapper addressing recent criticism and controversies involving some of hip-hop’s biggest stars.

One of his sharpest lines appeared to target Nicki Minaj and her registered sex offender husband, Kenneth Petty. Jay rapped: “That lady back on the stuff, she sound like she in love with ’em / Her Ken can’t even … Take they kids … Tch enough of them.”

He followed it up with another apparent jab tied to Minaj’s recent political views: “A rapper can’t be my opp, I got MAGA Republicans / Them shots came from the very top of the government, good luck with them.”

Jay-Z also appeared to respond to Drake, who recently referenced him on his song Janice STFU from his new album Iceman, where Drizzy raps: “We know how you OGs rocking already, my n***a, the jig is up.”

Hitting back, the Roc Nation founder (who also goes by Jigga) declared: “The jig is up, n***a I’m up 10 / wrong chart champ, n***as looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them.”

The most personal remarks seemed reserved for the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Earlier this year, Ye sparked outrage after making comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s youngest children. Referencing that controversy, Jay rapped: “You ever heard of wonder-kin? My children are some of them / Have you n***as have no shame? You really wanna get under my skin?”

Jay-Z is also set to perform on the second and final night of the Roots Picnic on Sunday, May 31.