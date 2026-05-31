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Jay-Z disses Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more in new freestyle

The rap icon debuts new afro as he headlines both nights of the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 31, 2026

Jay-Z disses Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more in new freestyle
Jay-Z seemingly fires back at Drake and Kanye West after their disses

Jay-Z came back with a vengeance, and a new Afro, at the Roots Picnic over the weekend.

During his headlining set at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 30, the rap icon used a fiery freestyle to take aim at several high-profile names, including Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West.

With his wife Beyonce also in attendance, the surprise performance marked one of Jay-Z’s most direct public responses in years, with the rapper addressing recent criticism and controversies involving some of hip-hop’s biggest stars.

One of his sharpest lines appeared to target Nicki Minaj and her registered sex offender husband, Kenneth Petty. Jay rapped: “That lady back on the stuff, she sound like she in love with ’em / Her Ken can’t even … Take they kids … Tch enough of them.”

He followed it up with another apparent jab tied to Minaj’s recent political views: “A rapper can’t be my opp, I got MAGA Republicans / Them shots came from the very top of the government, good luck with them.”

Jay-Z also appeared to respond to Drake, who recently referenced him on his song Janice STFU from his new album Iceman, where Drizzy raps: “We know how you OGs rocking already, my n***a, the jig is up.”

Hitting back, the Roc Nation founder (who also goes by Jigga) declared: “The jig is up, n***a I’m up 10 / wrong chart champ, n***as looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them.”

The most personal remarks seemed reserved for the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Earlier this year, Ye sparked outrage after making comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s youngest children. Referencing that controversy, Jay rapped: “You ever heard of wonder-kin? My children are some of them / Have you n***as have no shame? You really wanna get under my skin?”

Jay-Z is also set to perform on the second and final night of the Roots Picnic on Sunday, May 31. 

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