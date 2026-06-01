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Does Rue die in 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale?

Zendaya plays Rue Bennett and serves as an executive producer on 'Euphoria'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 01, 2026

Does Rue die in &apos;Euphoria&apos; Season 3 finale?
Does Rue die in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 finale?

Euphoria season 3 officially premiered on April 12 and concluded on May 31 after its eight-episode run.

Set five years after the events of Season 2, the latest installment follows an older Rue Bennet, played by Zendaya, dealing with heavy debt, drug smuggling, and a dangerous new crew run by Alamo.

The season was packed with massive plot twists, including the shocking death of Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), and explored themes of faith and redemption.

However, Nate wasn't the only one whose story came to an end...

Warning: spoilers ahead

Does Rue die in Euphoria Season 3?

Yes. Zendaya’s character dies in the Euphoria season 3 finale.

After Nate’s fate ended in episode 7, episode 8 begins with Rue stealing from Wayne’s (Toby Wallace) sage as Faye Valentine (Chloe Cherry) tries to wake him up.

She successfully got away after hitting Wayne with a wrench and punching Faye.

However Rue wasn’t safe as Harley (James Landry Hébert) chased her on a horse.

He threw a rope around her and dragged her along. Then G stopped him and helped Rue escape.

After she evaded, Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) rewarded her with money and some pills.

Later in the last episode Rue saw her mother and hugged her. Fans really wanted it to be real, but alas! It was only a dream.

The truth is Rue had died. Ali Muhammad (Colman Domingo) found her lying on a couch. He learned that the pills Alamo gave her were fentanyl.

Will there be a season 4 of Euphoria?

Show creator Sam Levinson said he has "no plans" for a fourth season.

He further acknowledged that he writes "every season like it's the last season.”

Notably, he and HBO have not confirmed whether season 3 is definitely the final one.

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