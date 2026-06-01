Callum Turner 'shaking and in tears' during emotional wedding moment with Dua Lipa

Lipa and Turner have been together since 2024, and confirmed engagement during an interview in June 2025

Finally, the big day arrived!

Dua Lipa, who was reportedly excited to walk down the aisle with her fiancé, Callum Turner tied the knot in an intimate London ceremony on May 31.

The Future Nostalgia hitmaker, 30, announced her engagement to Eternity actor, 36, in June last year.

The couple invited only eight guests to the ceremony, while a three-day celebration in Sicily is still to come.

Sources revealed that Callum was 'shaking' as he saw Dua walk down the aisle, with the hitmaker's parents Dukagjin and Anesa, her sister Rina and brother Gjin watching on.

An insider said: 'He was in tears and shaky.'

A source told The Sun: 'Dua and Callum said their vows in a ceremony with their closest family and friends. Last night they had a quiet celebration dinner. It was chic and simple — exactly as Dua and Callum wanted.

'Dua's dad and manager Dugi is a massive Arsenal fan so there were a few jokes made about the timing, as the Premier League victory parade was happening at the same time not far away. Both him and Dua's mum Anesa were beaming with pride.

'The celebration was relatively low-key as they fly to Sicily this week for their second, big wedding.'

Lipa and Turner have been together since 2024, and confirmed engagement during an interview in June 2025.