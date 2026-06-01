Ariana Grande excites fans with countdown for new music video

Ariana Grande has something new in the stores for her beloved fans.

The 7 Rings hitmaker is releasing a music video of her latest track, Hate That I Made You Love Me.

Two days after dropping the single on Friday, May 29, the former Nickelodeon and Disney star excited her supporters with a countdown hours before the music video premiere.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, May 31, the Bang Bang chart-topper posted a horizontally oriented picture of herself, seemingly a still shot of her from the upcoming video.

Wearing a simple yellow V-neck dress with small tie-straps at the shoulders, Grande pulled back her dark hair in half up and half down hairdo styled straight.

The setting behind her is hazy and cinematic, showing a an upside down vintage-style car on fire.

Over the image a flip-clock is ticking down the hours, minutes, and seconds until the official music video premiere.

For the unversed, Hate That I Made You Love Me is the first official single from Grande’s eighth studio album, Petal.

Co-produced alongside legendary hitmakers Max Martin and ILYA, the track marks a bold, cinematic musical era for the actress and singer after her work on the Wicked films

Additionally, Grande's upcoming album, Petal, is scheduled to be released on July 31.