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Ariana Grande excites fans with countdown for new music video

Ariana Grande released her latest song 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' on Friday, May 29
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 01, 2026

Ariana Grande excites fans with countdown for new music video
Ariana Grande excites fans with countdown for new music video

Ariana Grande has something new in the stores for her beloved fans.

The 7 Rings hitmaker is releasing a music video of her latest track, Hate That I Made You Love Me.

Two days after dropping the single on Friday, May 29, the former Nickelodeon and Disney star excited her supporters with a countdown hours before the music video premiere.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, May 31, the Bang Bang chart-topper posted a horizontally oriented picture of herself, seemingly a still shot of her from the upcoming video.

Ariana Grande excites fans with countdown for new music video

Wearing a simple yellow V-neck dress with small tie-straps at the shoulders, Grande pulled back her dark hair in half up and half down hairdo styled straight.

The setting behind her is hazy and cinematic, showing a an upside down vintage-style car on fire.

Over the image a flip-clock is ticking down the hours, minutes, and seconds until the official music video premiere.

For the unversed, Hate That I Made You Love Me is the first official single from Grande’s eighth studio album, Petal.

Co-produced alongside legendary hitmakers Max Martin and ILYA, the track marks a bold, cinematic musical era for the actress and singer after her work on the Wicked films

Additionally, Grande's upcoming album, Petal, is scheduled to be released on July 31.

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