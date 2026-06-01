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Sarah Ferguson stirs fresh chaos as King Charles, Prince William clash

Prince William pleads father King Charles to not make massive blunder as Fergie steps in picture
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 01, 2026

Sarah Ferguson stirs fresh chaos as King Charles, Prince William clash

Sarah Ferguson has dropped a new bombshell on the royal family and it has caused quite some havoc behind Palace walls, royal sources have claimed.

King Charles and Prince William had been working on shielding the monarchy and the royal reputation from the shameful scandals of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Fergie following the Epstein file release, but somehow, they are sinking in the quicksand.

Fergie is reportedly running low on funds but she has been staying at an expensive spa retreat, which has sparked curiosity over the source of her funds. She is now even considering tell-all interviews, which would cause major trouble for the Firm.

Hence, using this as a bargaining chip, Fergie wants to negotiate a pension deal with King Charles so keep her lips sealed.

This bombshell is the latest point of contention as it has left everyone shocked that Charles would even consider the notion, an insider told Closer magazine.

William is “fuming” over the idea and is discouraging his father to not make this massive mistake. The sources claim that Fergie will use this as a greenlight to make more deals and trap them in her lewd scheme.

The future King “understands that Charles wants to protect them from more embarrassment, but he doesn’t believe that Sarah will stick to her word and he predicts endless demands after this.”

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