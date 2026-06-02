Meghan Markle takes bold step to silence critics: ‘a touch excessive'

Meghan Markle has been subjected to immense criticism since the day she has been associated with her now-husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex has candidly spoken about her struggles with hate she has received online how media has vilified her. During her Australian visit in April, she stated that she has been “bullied and attacked” every day for the last 10 years.

Now, a PR expert shared that Meghan is now sending a strong message to her critics, especially royal experts who watch her every move, that she will stand firm in her path.

Last month, the Duchess marked her eight-year anniversary with a surprising photo-dump. It contained unseen images of the couple and highlights from the wedding and the after-party. But it hardly contained any images of the royals, with an exception of King Charles captured from the back before the walk down the aisle.

While royal experts raised questions over Meghan’s motives and made theories, PR expert Renae Smith believes that Prince Harry’s wife is snubbing the royal watchers.

Renae told Express UK that the post was not harmful as many commentators have been suggesting.

“It was a little unusual, a little contradictory, and perhaps a touch excessive, but not detrimental,” she explained.

The expert claimed that “it further cements what Meghan is doing now: leaning fully into a highly personal, lifestyle-driven brand that speaks directly to her existing fan base rather than trying to win over her critics”.