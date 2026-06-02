Govt proposes over Rs1.1tr federal development in Budget FY27

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Federal ministries allocated Rs754.9bn under development programme.

Provinces, special areas proposed Rs251.68bn allocation.

NHA secures Rs264bn from corporations' Rs355bn budget.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has proposed a budget of more than Rs1.1 trillion for the upcoming financial year 2026-27, according to budget documents detailing the sector-wise allocation of development spending.

The documents propose allocating Rs754.9 billion for the development budgets of federal ministries.

Among major allocations, Rs179 billion has been proposed for projects under the Ministry of Water Resources, while Rs72 billion has been earmarked under the Cabinet Division for development schemes of members of parliament.

The Ministry of Defence is proposed to receive Rs11 billion for development projects, while Rs1.1 billion has been set aside for projects of the Ministry of Defence Production.

The Board of Investment has been allocated a proposed development budget of Rs805 million. Development spending for the Ministry of Climate Change has been proposed at Rs2.78 billion.

Moreover, the documents propose a development budget of Rs16 billion for the Ministry of Interior and Rs20 billion for the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications.

For education-related spending, Rs36 billion has been proposed for the Federal Education Ministry, while the Ministry of Information is set to receive Rs4 billion.

A development budget of Rs251.68 billion has been proposed for provinces and special areas. The Higher Education Commission's development projects are proposed to receive Rs41.19 billion.

The Finance Division has been allocated a proposed development budget of Rs1 billion, while Rs27.83 billion has been earmarked for railway projects.

The documents also propose a development budget of Rs355 billion for corporations. Of this amount, Rs264 billion has been allocated for the National Highway Authority (NHA).

Meanwhile, electricity projects under the Power Division are proposed to receive Rs91 billion in development funding.

The National Assembly and Senate are set to meet in Islamabad on June 5 for proceedings related to the 2026-27 federal budget.

The National Assembly session will begin at 5pm, while the Senate will meet at 6pm the same day, read a statement issued by the President House.

The government plans to complete budget deliberations and adopt the budget proposals by June 24.

Under constitutional requirements, the budget must be passed before June 30 to take legal effect from July 1 across the country.