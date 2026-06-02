Prince Harry, Meghan Markle digging into William’s old wounds

The future monarch, Prince William, has been shattered by Prince Harry's nod to Meghan Markle's alleged plan to reopen royal wounds ahead of the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death next year.

Next summer will mark the 30th anniversary of Prince William and Harry's mother Princess Diana’s tragic death.

According to a new report, the devastating event that once united teh two princes in their grief may heartbreakingly pull them even further apart.

The Duke is reported to be quietly forging ahead with plans for a major tribute to his mother with Meghan expected to play a central role.

There are reports that Meghan Markle could team up with Netflix in creating what is bound to be a deeply emotional new project celebrating Diana's life.

But while Harry – who has a shrine to Diana in his Montecito home - is likely to see the project as a heartfelt celebration of his mother’s legacy.

William, 44, feels deeply uncomfortable with the direction things are taking, especially when it comes to Meghan’s involvement.

"There’s all this talk that Harry and Meghan are putting together some sort of Netflix tribute ahead of the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death next year, and William has hit the roof. He’s convinced it’s another chance for his money-crazed brother and sister-in-law to turn a profit," a source claimed to Closer.

"William feels strongly this should be handled by the palace, that she was a member of the Royal Family, and a Princess at the time of her death, and therefore it’s the domain of the Crown," they added.

The insiders went on, "The future monarch thinks Harry is overstepping in a big way with this, and he’s vowed to do whatever it takes to stop any deal from going through."

William has reportedly been left ‘disgusted’ by US reports that Meghan could be set to launch a fashion line inspired by Princess Diana, after her visit to Switzerland last week.