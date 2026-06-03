 
Geo News

King Charles 'snubs' Meghan as Prince Harry receives special 'invitation'

Will Prince Harry 'sacrifice' Montecito life for grand offer from UK?
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 03, 2026

King Charles &apos;snubs&apos; Meghan as Prince Harry receives special &apos;invitation&apos;
King Charles 'snubs' Meghan as Prince Harry receives special 'invitation'

King Charles has reportedly delivered a brutal snub to Meghan Markle with a surprise offer to Prince Harry.

For the past few months, several claims have been made about how 'desperate' Sussexes are to make peace with the royals, especially amid their alleged financial crisis.

These reports turned out to be true when Harry himself, in conversation with the BBC, made an emotional admission on how much he is looking forward to reconciliation.

With his father's health in mind, the former working royal said he is ready to put the bitter past behind him.

Maureen Callahan, Daily Mail columnist, shed light on King Charles' expected invitation of peace talks to Prince Harry, but it comes with a major twist.

On The Royals Uncensored, the podcast host shared, "What I constantly hear from reporters who come on The Nerve is that Charles would like to have some sort of reconciliation."

Callahan said that the monarch is "open" to sit down with his son but without Meghan.

"Meghan cannot be part of the picture. It’s code for if they divorce," the royal expert said.

Thinking of Harry's feelings over this reported offer, it seems highly unlikely for him to accept, as leaving Meghan and Montecito life behind is not an option. 

Princess Kate gives powerful reminder to King Charles, cancer patients
Princess Kate gives powerful reminder to King Charles, cancer patients
Palace issues statement as royal reunion marks ‘lifechanging' moment video
Palace issues statement as royal reunion marks ‘lifechanging' moment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle digging into William's old wounds
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle digging into William's old wounds
Duchess Sophie heals broken hearts, restores women's pride in one speech
Duchess Sophie heals broken hearts, restores women's pride in one speech
King Charles 'forgives' Harry: 'Wounded but not broken'
King Charles 'forgives' Harry: 'Wounded but not broken'
King Charles holds key meeting as Beatrice, Eugenie case divides royals
King Charles holds key meeting as Beatrice, Eugenie case divides royals
Kate Middleton 'refuses' Prince William strict plan of action: 'Difficult'
Kate Middleton 'refuses' Prince William strict plan of action: 'Difficult'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to surrender after failed attack on royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to surrender after failed attack on royals