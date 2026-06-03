King Charles 'snubs' Meghan as Prince Harry receives special 'invitation'

King Charles has reportedly delivered a brutal snub to Meghan Markle with a surprise offer to Prince Harry.

For the past few months, several claims have been made about how 'desperate' Sussexes are to make peace with the royals, especially amid their alleged financial crisis.

These reports turned out to be true when Harry himself, in conversation with the BBC, made an emotional admission on how much he is looking forward to reconciliation.

With his father's health in mind, the former working royal said he is ready to put the bitter past behind him.

Maureen Callahan, Daily Mail columnist, shed light on King Charles' expected invitation of peace talks to Prince Harry, but it comes with a major twist.

On The Royals Uncensored, the podcast host shared, "What I constantly hear from reporters who come on The Nerve is that Charles would like to have some sort of reconciliation."

Callahan said that the monarch is "open" to sit down with his son but without Meghan.

"Meghan cannot be part of the picture. It’s code for if they divorce," the royal expert said.

Thinking of Harry's feelings over this reported offer, it seems highly unlikely for him to accept, as leaving Meghan and Montecito life behind is not an option.