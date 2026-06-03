Princess Kate's iconinc photo earns place among finalists for major award

Kate Middleton's balcony photograph alongside her three children - Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis - has gone head-to-head with Angela Rayner vaping snap for a major award.

The snap, showing the Princess of Wales and her kids observing the Red Arrows display from the Buckingham Palace balcony, has earned a place among finalists for the UK Picture Editors Guild Awards.

The stunning photo, taken during commemorations marking eight decades since Victory in Europe Day, is competing for the prestigious photograph of the year honour.

Judging panel has selected the royal family's much-adored Princess' moment as one of 21 images, putting forward for the public vote.

Members of the public can cast their ballots at pictureeditorsguildawards.co.uk, with voting closing at midday on June 10 and the winner set to be revealed on June 30.

In the photo the Waleses are seen tilting to one side as they sought a clearer view of the aerial display, which concluded a military procession on May 5 in 2025.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales dazzled in a burgundy coat dress complemented by a pillbox hat and beige heels. Her sons appeared in coordinating navy suits with blue ties, whilst Charlotte donned a blue-green coat with a matching dress.

The balcony appearance echoed the historic moment in 1945 when King George VI, the Queen Mother, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret celebrated victory from the same vantage point alongside Winston Churchill.

Other royal family members also feature among the shortlisted entries.

An image of King Charles in conversation with 101-year-old World War Two veteran Ruth Barnwell made the cut, captured during a tea party held at Buckingham Palace following the VE Day procession.

Princess Anne secured a nomination for a rather different moment, photographed discovering two farmers asleep whilst touring cattle stalls at the Royal Highland Show at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh.