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Princess Eugenie faces heat from husband's family ahead of baby arrival

Pregnant Eugenie falls victim to parents Andrew and Sarah's scandal
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 03, 2026

Princess Eugenie faces heat from husband&apos;s family ahead of baby arrival
Princess Eugenie faces heat from husband's family ahead of baby arrival

Princess Eugenie has been clearly paying the heavy price for her parents, Andrew and Sarah's wrongdoings, as the soon-to-be mother faced the heat from her husband's family.

Married to marketing exec Jack Brooksbank, the couple is set to welcome their third child this summer, confirmed by Buckingham Palace on May 4.

This was seen as delightful news amid the series of scandals.

As per the reports, on Zara Tindall's persuasion, Eugenie broke the news to her uncle, King Charles, who later asked his team to make the announcement.

Ahead of the baby's arrival, Eugenie's in-laws' reaction to her parents' shameful "connections" with paedophile Epstein came to light.

Andrew Lownie told Woman’s Day, "I think [Eugenie’s] pretty appalled [by the allegations against Andrew].

"I know her husband’s family are pretty appalled, I mean, they come from quite a respectable family, and they kind of feel their son married beneath them with the Yorks."

This could be one of the major reasons that the Princess has maintained distance from her parents.

"[Eugenie] is more of her own person. Beatrice is very much under the sort of thrall of Sarah Ferguson, and she’s the older, more responsible one in the middle," said Lownie. 

The youngest daughter of the York household "does her own thing."

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