Prince William quietly leaves London as Kate holds secret meeting at Palace

Members of the royal family were gathered at St James’s Palace for a key event relating to cancer, particularly meaningful to King Charles and Princess Kate.

However, Prince William was not in attendance. According to Court Circular, the future King had quietly slipped out of his London home for an engagement of his own.

William, who is the Duke of Rothesay, Commodore-in-Chief, Submarine Service, was on a mission on behalf of the King.

The future King visited His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, Dunbartonshire yesterday afternoon, and afterwards met serving Submariners and their families at Drumfork Community Centre, Churchill Square, Helensburgh.

One local shared his interaction with William in Scotland, “We saw Prince William at our community centre after school today! The kids that saw him and got handshakes were delighted. He was really nice and gave them time to say hello.”

Moreover, while William had been assigned solo duties, Princess Kate took charge of a crucial meeting in the morning before appearing for the cancer event.

Catherine, who is joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle Tuesday morning.

It has been a passion project for Kate and it has reflected in her dedication to the cause in her recent engagements. She took her first solo tour to Italy to raise the Early Years campaign on a global scale.