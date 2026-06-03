Princess Kate makes heartbreaking personal statement after William's departure

The Royal Navy helicopter crash that claimed three lives has left Princess Kate saddened.

Princess Catherine expressed her heartbreak over the loss of lives and shared her personal message on her and Prince William's official Instagram Story.

In her condolance message, she wrote: "I was so saddened to hear of the tragic loss of three service personnel from the Fleet Air Arm following a helicopter training exercise last night."

The Princess of Wales added: "William and I hold their families and friends in our hearts at this very difficult time. C”

The Royal Navy said an investigation had been launched after the tragic crash.

Kate's message comes after William left for tour of the South London neighbourhood.

Earlier, a Royal Navy spokesperson issued a statement, saying: "With deep sadness that we can confirm three members of the Royal Navy have died during a helicopter training exercise."

They added: "The families of the service personnel have been informed and have requested a period of grace before further details are released. Our thoughts and sympathies are with their families and friends at this sad time."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on X that the fatal crash was "utterly tragic" and his "thoughts are with the families, friends and loved ones of the three members of the Royal Navy who sadly lost their lives".

Head of the navy, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins said: "I know this will come as a huge shock to all in our naval community, and my deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones impacted by this tragedy."

He confirmed that the helicopter was a Merlin Mk4, which are known to be based at RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset.