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Palace issues update after Prince William stops convoy

The future monarch's unplanned stop en route to Shoreditch: Palace shares details
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 03, 2026

Palace issues update after Prince William stops convoy
Palace issues update after Prince William stops convoy

Kensington Palace has released photos with update after Prince William's unplanned stop at Welsh Café en route to Shoreditch on Wednesday, June 3.

The future monarch stopped by The Prince of Peckham Pub during his community-focused tour of the south London neighbourhood.

The Palace shared two posts about William's engagements on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram, writing in the caption: "A visit to PECAN in Peckham, a long-standing community charity supporting residents across Southwark facing poverty, food insecurity and isolation."

In another post, William is seen having fun with the locals at the venue, which founded by Clement Ogbonnaya in 2017. It was designed as an inclusive gathering space for local residents.

The Palace wrote: "Spaces that bring people together."

He also spent time with participants and local residents who took part in the programme, which underscores how community venues can support mental wellbeing and combat loneliness.

Princess Kate's husband learned about various community programmes aimed at tackling isolation, including the "Chatty Patty" initiative during his solo outing.

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