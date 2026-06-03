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SpaceX share price REVEALED as company targets $1.75 trillion valuation in IPO

American spaceflight giant is aiming to raise $75 billion
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 03, 2026

SpaceX share price REVEALED as company targets $1.75 trillion valuation in IPO
SpaceX share price REVEALED as company targets $1.75 trillion valuation in IPO

Wall Street is bracing for one of the largest valuations in its history ahead of SpaceX, Anthropic and potentially OpenAI’s initial public offering (IPO) listing this summer. Elon Musk-owned space technology company’s share price has been revealed.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that SpaceX is targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation, aiming to set records and break tradition with the public offering.

The American spaceflight giant is aiming to raise $75 billion as it plans to set a fixed IPO price of $135 per share. The outlet reports that SpaceX is planning to sell 555.6 million shares.

This is a highly unusual move as typically companies set a price range per share ahead of IPO. The price varies according to the demand as if the demand is high, the per share reaches the top of the range or above it.

Weiheng Chen, a senior partner in Hong Kong at U.S. law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, described SpaceX's fixed price per share decision as unconventional.

He said, “Musk is simply taking a 'take-it-or-leave-it' approach which works for his followers ⁠and is also sensible given the market conditions and the lack of comparables.”

The company is expected to debut on the Nasdaq exchange on Friday, June 12, 2026, with the formal marketing phase, known as the roadshow, set to begin on Thursday.

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