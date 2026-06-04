Knick rally past Spurs in Game 1, move three wins away from first title since 1973

The NBA Finals have begun with the New York Knicks taking the lead on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The Knicks made a stunning comeback defeating San Antonio Spurs 105-95.

The Knicks have reached the Finals after a whitewash win in the Eastern Conference against Cleveland Cavaliers.

This marks the first time that Knicks have qualified for the Finals since 1999.

The Knicks are eyeing breaking the title drought that has spanned over decades to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy since 1973.

While the Spurs have been playing the NBA Finals since 2014, with counting on the trailblazer Victor Wembanyama along with young side.

They have fought hard to reach the Final after a hard-won series triumph against the reigning champions, OKC Thunder.

The Knicks only took the lead for only 19 minutes and 31 seconds, but Jalen Brunson’s dominant performance in the fourth quarter was all to close the game.

He posted 30 points in total, while scoring 13 points with nine attempts in the fourth.

These points gave Knicks a six-point lead that wrapped up Game 1, establishing their 12th postseason winning streak.

In a sidecourt postmatch interview, Brunson credits the win to team play, saying, “Our togetherness was really the biggest difference.”

For Brunson, he becomes the only second player in franchise history to score 3 points in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, along with Willis Reed.