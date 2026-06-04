Prince William breaks silence on dad stereotype: 'Will talk to Charlotte'

Prince William is ready to be part of conversations that, to date, appear to be a stereotype in society.

The future king, who himself confirmed that change is on his mind when he ascends the throne, recently won hearts with his commitment to breaking the stigma around periods.

He sat down for an important discussion about menstrual health with young recipients of The Diana Legacy Award.

In East London, William was asked by Period Equity and gender equality activist Vivi Lin if he had already discussed the topic of periods with his children.

William, who is the father of an 11-year-old daughter, said, "I know I will have to one day," also admitting that he "might need my wife to help me with that."

Vivi recalled her meeting with the Prince, lauding him for speaking about periods in public, which makes this conversation normalised.

As per Hello! Magazine, the 28-year-old said, "We work with a lot of dads who have daughters, and I think it is just really important to ask him that question.

"He shared that he knows one day he will need to have that conversation with his daughter, but he will need the help of his wife and everything."

As per Vivi, the future monarch also shed light on how to support women in competitive sport, as they are all different from each other, that is, their biological cycles are different.

Prince William breaks silence on dad stereotype: 'Will talk to Charlotte'

The activist added, "I think he definitely knows a lot of things about it. He shared that many English football teams are championing this campaign across the world because many people know something needs to be done, but few are actually doing it."