Efforts continue to secure release of 10 Pakistani crew held by Somali pirates: FO

A maritime policeman on a tag-boat guards oil tanker Aris-13, which was released by pirates, as it sails to dock on the shores of the Gulf of Aden in the city of Bosasso, northern Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland, March 19, 2017. — Reuters

No action risking hostages' lives can be taken, says FO.

Pirates seized tanker Honour 25 near Somalia on April 21.

17 crew members, including 10 Pakistanis, held hostage.



ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that no action can be taken that would endanger the lives of Pakistani crew being held aboard an oil tanker hijacked by pirates in Somalia.

Addressing a weekly press briefing on Thursday, the spox said that the release of 10 Pakistani crew members has not yet been made, adding that efforts continue to secure the release.

The tanker, Honour 25, was seized by pirates on April 21 while sailing near Somalia, according to diplomatic sources. A total of 17 crew members were taken hostage, including 10 Pakistanis, four Indonesians, one Indian, and one Myanmar national.

According to the Foreign Office, all relevant institutions, including the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Ministry of Interior, are coordinating closely on the matter. He said that nationals from other countries are also among the hostages.

The foreign office spokesperson said that the Pakistani authorities remain in constant contact with the ship's owner and other relevant parties. He said that Pakistan's diplomatic mission in Somalia and the ambassador in Djibouti are continuously monitoring the situation.

"A team from the Pakistani embassy also visited Mogadishu to obtain first-hand information about the case," he added.

Andrabi said the situation has become more complicated because the vessel is carrying highly dangerous and explosive cargo, making any operation extremely sensitive.

He said that Pakistan has urged the Somali government and the ship's owner to ensure that the hostages are provided with basic necessities, including food and drinking water.

The spokesperson said the government is fully aware of the concerns and difficulties being faced by the families of the hostages and appealed to them to remain patient, assuring them that the issue remains under constant review.

"The release of the hostages remains among the government's top priorities," the spokesperson said.

India warned against diverting Pakistan's water

Speaking on India's water terrorism, the spokesperson voiced concern over reports that India has invited bids for the proposed Chenab-Uplink Tunnel project, which aims to divert 1.9 million acre-feet of water annually from the Chenab River to the Beas system.

He said the project, along with proposed silt-flushing at the Salal Dam, would violate the Indus Waters Treaty and could give India undue control over water flows. He said India neither formally notified Pakistan nor held consultations on the plans.

Andrabi warned that any attempt to divert Pakistan's share of water could threaten the country's economy, food security and regional stability. He urged the international community to press India to halt such projects and fully implement the Indus Waters Treaty.

Afghan assurances against cross-border terrorism sought

The FO spokesperson also spoke on the relations with Afghanistan, saying that Pakistan believes in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve issues with the neighbouring country, but attacks on its citizens and law enforcement personnel could no longer be tolerated.

He said that the continued occurrence of terrorist attacks originating from Afghan soil had tested Pakistan's patience, urging Kabul to ensure that its territory is not used for terrorism against Pakistan.

Andrabi said Pakistan had taken necessary measures to safeguard security in border areas and had clearly conveyed its concerns to international partners, including China.

He added that regional security and terrorism threats were also discussed in detail during the recent strategic dialogue with the European Union.