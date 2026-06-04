Celine Dion recalls singing 'Beauty and the Beast' with late Peabo Bryson

Peabo Bryson passed away after suffering a stroke

Celine Dion was only 23 years old when she sang Beauty and the Beast with Peabo Bryson. Today, she’s mourning his sudden loss.

Following the R&B icon’s death at age 75, the French-Canadian singer shared an emotional tribute to her longtime duet partner, remembering the kindness he showed her when she was still finding her footing in English-language music.

Bryson — best known for recording Beauty and the Beast with Dion and Alladin’s A Whole New World with Regina Belle — died on June 2 after suffering a stroke.

In a message posted to Instagram Stories, Dion, 58, reflected on their decades-long connection and the impact he had on her career.

“I am heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today,” she wrote in white text over a black background.

“His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance,” Dion continued. “He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago … he made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English. He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life.”

Dion concluded her tribute by writing, “His voice and his talent will be missed. My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo.