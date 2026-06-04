Northern lights possible for 23 states on June 4-5: Check your area here

Northern lights are expected in the U.S. skies tonight. A strong geomagnetic storm triggers the spectacular celestial display, with isolated periods reaching G4 (severe) levels.

The Aurora lights will be visible across 23 states from Thursday evening into early Friday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm watch, with isolated periods reaching G4 (severe) levels. This phenomenon occurred due to a combination of solar disturbances, including a coronal mass ejection on May 30.

This is marked as a co-rotating region with a high-speed solar wind stream.

The northern lights will be visible on the northern horizon in the following states:

Washington: North Cascades, Bellingham, Spokane, Okanogan County

Idaho: Panhandle region (Sandpoint, Coeur d’Alene), Boise (northern horizon)

Montana: Glacier National Park, Great Falls, Helena, Billings

North Dakota: Entire state (especially Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Bismarck, Fargo)

South Dakota: Northern Black Hills, Rapid City, Aberdeen, Watertown

Minnesota: Entire state

Wisconsin: Apostle Islands, Superior, Hayward, Wausau, Green Bay (northern horizon)

Michigan: Upper Peninsula (Marquette, Sault Ste. Marie, Mackinac Bridge), Traverse City, northern Lower Peninsula

New York: Adirondacks (Lake Placid), Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, Long Island

Vermont: Entire state

New Hampshire: White Mountains, Mount Washington Valley, Concord, Portsmouth

Maine: Entire state

Peak visibility will be between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 4, with conditions continuing through 5:00 a.m. Friday, June 5.