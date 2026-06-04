Northern lights possible for 23 states on June 4-5: Check your area here

Published June 04, 2026
Northern lights are expected in the U.S. skies tonight. A strong geomagnetic storm triggers the spectacular celestial display, with isolated periods reaching G4 (severe) levels.
The Aurora lights will be visible across 23 states from Thursday evening into early Friday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm watch, with isolated periods reaching G4 (severe) levels. This phenomenon occurred due to a combination of solar disturbances, including a coronal mass ejection on May 30.
This is marked as a co-rotating region with a high-speed solar wind stream.
The northern lights will be visible on the northern horizon in the following states:
Peak visibility will be between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 4, with conditions continuing through 5:00 a.m. Friday, June 5.