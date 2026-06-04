Starmer blasts Elon Musk for UK political interference after 110 posts in one week

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has accused Elon Musk of “trying to whip up division” and interfering in British politics after a week of intense social media activity by the Tesla CEO.

In sharp criticism, Starmer said that Musk’s constant tweets, retweets, and replies on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the UK over the past week amounted to unacceptable foreign meddling.

Musk was seen actively involved in a social media debate over the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak, amplifying police body-cam footage to his 240 million followers and criticizing the force’s handling of the case.

Starmer said: “Musk, again, has been interfering in our politics in the last few days, trying to whip up division.”

“This is not who we are in Britain. We are reasonable, tolerant people,” he added.

Musk has used the Nowak case to criticize UK immigration and policing. He even said he'd fund a private prosecution of the involved officers. On top of that, he supported Restore Britain, a far-right party, drawing strong criticism from opposition figures.

Backing up a Labour MP’s lawsuit against Musk’s company xAI involving fake sexualized images generated by the Grok chatbot, he said: “We take Grok on and fight.”