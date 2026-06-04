Former Trump Adviser John Bolton expected to plead guilty in classified information case

Former national security advisor John Bolton is set to plead guilty for retaining classified sensitive information in a private diary and exposing it to two unauthorised individuals.

Multiple reports claim Bolton, who was advisor to President Trump from April 2018 to September 2019, has agreed to plead guilty. He is facing up to 60 months in prison and $2.25 million in fine.

An insider privy to the investigation told MS NOW that the two unauthorised people exposed to the secret information were his wife and daughter.

Bolton has been a vocal critic of the 79-year-old president and has accused the Republican leader of targeting him due to his public opposition.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided his home in August last year in relation to the probe.

He was indicted in October on 10 counts of retention of national defense information and eight counts of transmission of national defense information by a federal grand jury in Maryland.

Documents reveal that he held on to or shared more than 1000 pages of sensitive information.

Reports suggest that Bolton would plead guilty during the upcoming hearing of his case in the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on June 26.