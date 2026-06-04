Supreme Court sides with Trump, says FCC can fine telecom companies without jury trial

The Supreme Court reinforced the Trump administration’s decision on Thursday, June 4.

The 8-1 decision preserves the Federal Commission’s authority to enforce data privacy laws against telecommunications companies.

The ruling supports the $100 million fine on Verizon and AT&T for mishandling customer location data. These companies claimed the FCC's penalty process was unfair and unconstitutional; they felt there wasn't enough chance to argue their case before a judge. They wanted fines to be decided in federal court, not internally by the FCC. So, the big tech firms tried challenging that process, but it didn’t work out for them.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority: “The orders at issue did not settle the carriers’ legal obligations because, starting simple, they didn’t create an obligation to pay.”

The administration’s stance claims that the fines are legitimate as an essential regulatory tool. But the government also conceded that companies do not have to pay penalties immediately.

The only dissenter was Justice Clarence Thomas, who argued that he would have provided a clearer path for companies to recoup fines they had already paid.

This decision affects more than just telecom. It could weaken regulation for other industries too, since other agencies use similar enforcement methods. So, a win for AT&T and Verizon could have made it harder for regulators across the board.