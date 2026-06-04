Why are fans banned from taking selfies at NBA finals? Here’s what really happened

NBA fans who ran onto the court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals to take a selfie with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama have been arrested and banned for life.

The ban is applicable for each NBA arena as announced by league officials on Thursday, June 4.

The weird thing happened with 6:28 left in the fourth quarter during the New York Knicks' 105-95 win at Frost Bank Centre. The Spurs were bringing the ball up court when suddenly, a fan bolted past the players. This person was carrying a cellphone and made a beeline for Wembanyama and Knicks centre Mitchell Robinson. Their goal? To capture a selfie video, right between the players

As reported by an NBA spokesperson: “The individual who entered the court area during Game 1 of The Finals was arrested and will be banned for life from all NBA arenas. A second individual will also receive a lifetime ban for this role in the incident.”

Security guards captured the fan and escorted him out of the court. It is confirmed that the captured fan was a juvenile, which restricts any further comment on the case by law.

Reacting to the situation, Wembanyama said: “I’ve never been in that situation.”

“I didn’t know how to act. It really surprised me, almost as much as that time a bat crossed the court,” he added, referring to a 2024 incident when a bat flew onto the court before a Spurs game.

The interruption caused a brief delay. Officials decided on a jump ball because they lost track of possession during the chaos. Wembanyama won the tip, and the play continued. For Game 2 of the Finals, scheduled for Friday night in San Antonio, that fan won't be there.