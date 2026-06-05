Megan Thee Stallion set for court battle with ex stylist over $1.2M payment

The Grammy-winning rapper has refuted the claims

Megan Thee Stallion appears headed for a courtroom showdown with her former stylist after being sued for more than $1.2 million in allegedly unpaid wardrobe fees.

According to court documents reviewed by People magazine, stylist Eric Archibald and his company, Six K, claim the rapper failed to pay for styling services provided over nearly two years.

Megan, however, is adamant she owes nothing and has accused her former collaborator of submitting questionable charges.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges Archibald was hired to provide styling services for a variety of appearances and events between January 2024 and August 2025. Six K claims invoices were submitted to Megan's business entities and supported by deal memos that were acknowledged via email.

According to the filing, the unpaid balance has now reached $1,243,501.98. Archibald and Six K allege they spent nearly two years attempting to resolve the matter before turning to the courts.

Megan has strongly disputed the claims and insists the lawsuit ignores findings uncovered during an internal review.

“My finance team conducted a comprehensive audit of Eric Archibald's wardrobe expenses and uncovered fraudulent invoices, unsupported charges, and styling shipments tied to addresses that could not be verified," she said in a statement shared with People magazine.

“Those findings raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of expenses that we repeatedly tried to resolve privately with Eric's team. Rather than address the issues from the audit, Eric and his team chose to file a lawsuit," she continued. “The facts are on our side and I won't be coerced into paying charges that can't be substantiated.”

With both sides standing firm, the dispute now appears destined for a court battle over the disputed $1.2 million payment.