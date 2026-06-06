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Newlywed Dua Lipa and husband Callum Turner attend wedding guests in Italy

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot last weekend in London
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 06, 2026

Newlywed Dua Lipa and husband Callum Turner attend wedding guests in Italy
Newlywed Dua Lipa and husband Callum Turner attend wedding guests in Italy

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have kicked off the Italian leg of their wedding celebrations in spectacular style, welcoming around 200 guests to a stunning palace in Palermo, Sicily for the first of three days of festivities.

The newlyweds, who married last weekend in London, made their entrance at the historic Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi to cheers from their guests, throwing their hands in the air and leaning in for a kiss as they arrived. 

Turner was photographed cheekily grabbing his new wife as they made their way in, the pair beaming at each other throughout.

Lipa turned heads in an open-back white crochet dress finished with a feather train, carrying a matching Hermès bag, with her brunette hair down in curls and a chunky gold bracelet completing the look.

The guest list reads like a who's who of the music world. 

Joe Alwyn, Charli XCX, her husband George Daniel of The 1975, and Mark Ronson were among those spotted mingling in the palace courtyard ahead of the couple's arrival. 

Charli XCX was seen holding an Aperol Spritz and chatting in a black bodycon dress, while other guests arrived in bold splashes of pink and green. 

Waiters circulated with canapés as olives were laid out on every table.

The evening's celebrations were set to begin with drinks at the Palazzo, one of Sicily's most celebrated buildings, famously used for the waltz scene in classic Italian film The Leopard, before guests moved on to the Galleria d'Arte Moderna, where Sir Elton John is rumoured to be performing.

The three-day celebration is said to be costing approximately €1.5 million in total, with a reported €10,000 to close the Galleria for the evening and a further €10,000 towards security across the city. 

Tomorrow, the party is expected to move eight miles east of Palermo to Bagheria, where celebrations will continue at the former mafia stronghold Villa Valguarnera.

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