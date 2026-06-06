Prince William, Princess Kate to make exciting announcement about George

Prince William and Princess Kate seemed to have made a firm decision for their eldest son Prince George, and the future monarch, as will mark his 13th birthday next month.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken a very different approach from royal tradition with it comes to the upbringing of their three children. This is also one of key reasons why there is so much speculation and interest in what secondary school George will enrol in by September.

Three prestigious schools are in the running for the young royal and Kensington Palace was believed to be making an announcement as the very last minute. However, it seems that the news would be dropping sooner than expected, according to Diary Editor, Richard Eden.

“It’s going to be announced next week that George will start at Eton in September,” he revealed.

Eden pointed out that the timing is not accidental because the test results for Eton College entrance college have come in. The royal expert noted that it must have been a “daunting” week for George to sit for the exam.

He continued, “The scrutiny Prince George is obliged to contend with is just about to go up several notches, thanks to an official announcement which, I understand, is imminent – and which comes only after prolonged heart-searching by his parents.”