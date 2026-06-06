King Charles and Queen arrive in matching yellow after missing Trooping duties

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a stylish arrival at All Saints Church in Kemble for the wedding of Princess Anne's son.

The royal couple were seen waving to well-wishers gathered outside the church as they stepped out of their car.

For the occasion, the King opted for a formal morning black coat paired with grey pinstriped trousers.

Queen Camilla complemented the tone of the day in a cream coat dress and her signature brooch as she decided to go for a coordinated appearance alongside the King.

Following the ceremony, the royal couple are set for a swift departure to Surrey, where they are expected to attend the prestigious Epsom Derby, continuing a busy day of engagements.

However, the Queen’s packed schedule has required adjustments to her royal duties.

As Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, she was unable to attend the final dress rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, scheduled for next Saturday, June 13.

Due to her attendance at both the wedding and the Derby, she has had to miss the rehearsal, with Major General James Bowderas stepping in as Inspecting Officer for the event.