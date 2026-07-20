Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni lands in Pakistan

Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni reaches Pakistan along with a high-level delegation on July 20, 2026. — X/@PakTVGlobal

Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has reached Pakistan along with a high-level delegation, Iranian media reported on Monday.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi received his Iranian counterpart at the airport. Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, was also present on the occasion.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry presented a bouquet to Momeni upon his arrival.

Welcoming the visiting minister, Naqvi said: "I welcome you to Pakistan."

The Iranian delegation accompanying Momeni includes the Sistan and Baluchestan governor-general and Iran's deputy interior minister.

The delegation also comprises the deputy minister for urban development and transport, the head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the special representative of Iran's agriculture minister, and other senior officials.

The visit takes place against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, as clashes linked to the Strait of Hormuz threaten a fragile interim truce.

The Iranian minister's visit coincides with growing uncertainty over the Iran-US interim agreement following renewed military exchanges linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

The minister would have talks with Pakistani officials but did not elaborate on whether the trip was linked to Pakistan's long-running mediation efforts to end fighting between the US and Iran, a source confirmed to AFP.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson had signalled on Monday that diplomatic exchanges with the United States via mediators were ongoing despite US military strikes on the country.

Pakistan said last week it would encourage the warring nations to stop violence and resume talks under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) it helped mediate last month.

The interim agreement and a possible path towards a permanent halt to the war had come into question when fresh fighting broke out this month.

Momeni has previously taken part in mediation talks and met with Interior Minister Naqvi when he visited Iran.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.