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In meeting with CDF Munir, Canada's FM hails Pakistan's efforts for peace, stability

Field Marshal Munir stresses collaborative efforts to address common security challenges, says ISPR

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Published July 20, 2026

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand meets Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, July 20, 2026. — ISPR
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand meets Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, July 20, 2026. — ISPR
  • Canada's FM hails Pakistan's sacrifices in war against terrorism.
  • CDF Munir, Canada FM discuss matters of mutual interest: ISPR.
  • CDF Munir highlights Pakistan's perspective on global peace.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Monday lauded Pakistan's ongoing efforts for global peace and stability, and acknowledged the country's sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, according to the military's media wing.

The Canadian foreign minister made the remarks during a meeting with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Canada were discussed," it added.

Field Marshal Munir highlighted Pakistan's perspective on global peace and regional stability, underscoring the importance of cooperation and collaborative efforts to address common security challenges.

"The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's ongoing efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, as well as its constructive role in promoting peace and stability," the ISPR said.

CDF Munir and FM Anand reiterated their resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties and expand engagements in defence and security, it added.

The Canadian top diplomat arrived in Pakistan earlier today on an official visit — her first since assuming the office — at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Addressing a joint presser alongside DPM Dar after their meeting, she announced assistance worth over $47 million for security and development initiatives in Pakistan.

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