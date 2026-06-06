Mirra Andreeva opens up about mental health struggles in emotional speech after French Open win

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva has won her first French Open title after defeating Poland’s Maja Chwalińska in straight sets in the final at Roland Garros.

The 19-year-old produced a calm and dominant performance, winning 6-3, 6-2 to lift the trophy on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The Russian teen sensation controlled the match from the start, using her strong baseline game and consistent returns to put pressure on her opponent throughout the final.

The victory marks the biggest moment of her career so far and confirms her rise as one of the most promising young players in women’s tennis.

Chwalinska, who came through qualifying to reach the final, struggled to match Andreeva’s pace and consistency but still completed a remarkable run in Paris.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Chwalinska told Andreeva that: "You are so young and talented. It's so annoying."

Andreeva has been considered a rising star for the past two seasons, but this Grand Slam win now places her among the top names in the sport at just 19 years old.

She also opened up about her mental health struggles and thanked herself for fighting "so many demons inside of me."

The young tennis star said, "Only I know how tough it was for me. How nervous I was throughout these two weeks."

Andreeva also expressed gratitude to her fans for their continued support.