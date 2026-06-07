US Embassy Islamabad marks 250 years of American freedom with grand celebration

US Charge d'Affaires to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, at Freedom 250 celebration at US Embassy, Islamabad, June 6, 2026. — US Embassy

The US Mission in Pakistan on Saturday hosted a landmark Freedom 250 celebration to honour two and a half centuries of American democracy and the enduring partnership between the United States and Pakistan.

The event — part of a full year of festivities leading up to America’s 250th anniversary — was a vivid reflection of the deep and multifaceted ties between the two nations.

Honoured guests from across the spectrum of Pakistani public life attended, including government officials, business leaders, civil society representatives, academics and cultural figures.

US Charge d'Affaires to Pakistan, Natalie Baker (left), pictured with Lahore Qalandars owner Atif Rana (centre) and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) at Freedom 250 celebration at US Embassy, Islamabad, June 6, 2026. — US Embassy

Their presence underscored the breadth and vitality of the US-Pakistan relationship — a partnership rooted in shared interests, mutual respect and a commitment to a more secure and prosperous future for both peoples.

In her keynote address, Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker underscored the profound significance of Freedom 250, not only as a milestone in American history, but as a celebration of the shared values of liberty, democracy and partnership that bind the United States and Pakistan together. Chargé Baker reflected on America’s founding ideals and how they continue to inspire people and nations around the world.

US Charge d'Affaires to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, addresses Freedom 250 celebration at US Embassy, Islamabad, June 6, 2026. — US Embassy

“Tonight, we celebrate 250 years of American freedom, nearly 80 years of friendship between our two peoples, and everything we are going to build together in the years ahead. The best is not behind us. It is in front of us, and we are going to get there together,” said Chargé Baker.

The programme featured the presentation of Colours by the US Marine Corps Colour Guard, renditions of the Pakistani and US national anthems, and musical performances by the US Air Force Central Command Band and Bilal Saeed.

Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed performs at Freedom 250 celebration at US Embassy, Islamabad, June 6, 2026. — US Embassy

The celebration culminated in a spectacular fireworks display that lit up the Islamabad sky, a fitting tribute to America’s 250th birthday and a symbol of the bright future that the United States and Pakistan are building together.

Freedom 250 is a sweeping, year-long series of events organised by US missions around the world to commemorate the 250th year of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence.

President Donald Trump launched the national celebration under the banner “A New Era of American Greatness”, and US embassies and consulates have since carried that spirit to every corner of the globe.