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Prince Harry backs Meghan as exciting chapter with Archie, Lilibet begins

Meghan Markle marks major win as Harry is now 'on board' for delightful phase of life
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 07, 2026

Prince Harry backs Meghan as exciting chapter with Archie, Lilibet begins
Prince Harry backs Meghan as exciting chapter with Archie, Lilibet begins

Prince Harry agreed to Meghan Markle's call over a key decision for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since her return to social media, the Duchess of Sussex has been giving little glimpses of the Sussex kids, who stay out of the limelight.

Being an advocate of children's safety, especially in the era of AI, there were reports that Harry is not comfortable with Meghan's choice.

He wants to protect Archie and Lilibet from any kind of exposure that leads to scrutiny, which he faced as a royal child.

But, an insider told Rob Shuter that "Harry is completely on board now."

The source shared, "There was a time when he wanted the children almost entirely out of public view. That’s changed."

Harry now understands that they are in charge of sharing the photos of their kids without invading their privacy. 

"Harry’s issue was never family photos. His issue was photographers stalking his children. These images are shared on their terms, when they want, how they want, and that’s a huge distinction for him," an insider added. 

The Duke now thinks that the family pictures are not "sacrificing" their privacy, but are celebrating their bond. 

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