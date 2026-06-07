Prince William planning major changes for more disciplined future

Prince William is preparing to usher in a new era of royal accountability, with plans to take a tougher approach to how royal properties are used when he eventually becomes King.

The Prince of Wales is said to be examining housing arrangements within the royal family, with a particular focus on ensuring royal residences are used in a way that reflects modern expectations.

According to reports, he is considering measures that would prevent tenants from subletting royal homes and could also end arrangements that allow non-working royals to occupy prestigious properties without paying full commercial rates.

Sources suggest he is keenly aware of public scrutiny surrounding royal finances and wants to ensure the institution represents value for money.

The issue has come under attention following a National Audit Office report, which highlighted concerns about rental arrangements across parts of the royal estate.

William's own housing arrangements have already reflected a different approach. Details of the lease for Forest Lodge in Windsor, where he and Kate are expected to remain in the future, were recently made public.

The couple reportedly pay more than £300,000 annually in rent, significantly higher than previous occupants.

Meanwhile, King Charles is expected to continue reviewing the accommodation arrangements of royal family members on a yearly basis.

Reports suggest rental contributions from some relatives have already increased in recent years as efforts continue to align royal housing more closely with market conditions.

Buckingham Palace welcomed the National Audit Office's report, describing it as part of the royal household's ongoing commitment to transparency.