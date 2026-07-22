Babar, Shaheen and Salman tick up in ICC ODI rankings

Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), skipper Salman Ali Agha (centre) and Babar Azam of Pakistan celebrate a wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Netherlands at Sinhalese Sports Club on February 07, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — ICC

Pakistan batter Babar Azam climbed in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's ODI Player Rankings, while several other national players also improved their standings following strong performances in the West Indies-New Zealand series.

In the ODI batters' rankings, Babar climbed one place to sixth with 689 rating points, up from seventh. Salman Ali Agha also made progress, rising two places from 18th to 16th with 630 points.

Former captain and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan retained his 31st position with 560 points, while left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman slipped one place from 36th to 37th with 544 points. Saim Ayub remained unchanged in 44th place.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell continued to lead the ODI batting rankings with 802 rating points. India captain Shubman Gill held second place, while veteran batter Virat Kohli remained third.

In the ODI bowlers' rankings, Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi climbed two places from ninth to seventh with 604 rating points. Haris Rauf also gained two spots to move up to 20th with 556 points.

Naseem Shah dropped two places to 49th with 477 points, while Mohammad Wasim Jr improved one place from 71st to 70th with 432 points. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz retained 80th position with 407 points.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan continued to top the ODI bowling rankings, while Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed remained second, keeping the pressure on the Afghan star. England fast bowler Jofra Archer climbed to third, replacing South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj in the top three.