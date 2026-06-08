Punjab seeks deployment of 137 Army, Rangers companies for Muharram security

Mourners participate in the procession on the tenth day of Ashura during the Islamic month of Muharram. — AFP/File

Army to provide 61 companies.

Rangers asked to deploy 76.

Security plan covers 39 districts.

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has written to the Ministry of Interior seeking the deployment of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers personnel across the province for security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to a Punjab Home Department spokesperson, the request was made following a recommendation from Punjab Police for additional security assistance during Muharram.

The department has sought the services of 137 companies in 39 districts of Punjab to help maintain law and order and strengthen security arrangements during the religious month.

According to the spokesperson, the provincial government has requested the deployment of 61 companies of the Pakistan Army and 76 companies of Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

A letter sent to the Interior Ministry states that the prevailing security environment necessitates a comprehensive and robust security mechanism for Muharram-ul-Haram 2026 to counter the designs of terrorists and other miscreants.

“I am directed to refer to the subject captioned above and to state that present security environment underlines the requirement of evolving a deliberated and foolproof security mechanism for the upcoming month of Muharram-ul-Haram, 2026 to thwart design of terrorism/miscreants,” the letter stated.

The Home Department requested the federal government to take the necessary action for the requisition of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Punjab personnel in accordance with the requirements submitted by the Provincial Police Officer and Inspector General of Punjab Police.

The document outlines district-wise deployment requirements, including requests for Army and Rangers companies in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock, Sargodha and several other districts.

The spokesperson said the request was made to ensure effective security arrangements and support civil law enforcement agencies during Muharram processions and gatherings across the province.

Muharram is regarded as one of the four sacred Islamic months. Ashura falls on its 10th day when the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his family members were martyred in the battle of Karbala.

Faithful hold processions and majalis across the country in Muharram, while religious scholars address huge gatherings amid tight security, with thousands of law enforcers deployed to ensure security.