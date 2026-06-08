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Pakistan urges UK to caution diaspora, MPs over support for banned outfits in AJK

British MPs' remarks reflect "lack of awareness and disregard" for historical background of AJK issue, says FO
By
Web Desk
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Published June 08, 2026

Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad in this undated image. — AFP/File
Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad in this undated image. — AFP/File
  • Pakistan a sovereign and democratic republic: FO.
  • FO says Islamabad recognises right of peaceful assembly.
  • Murder of innocent civilians cannot be permitted: FO.

Islamabad on Monday urged the United Kingdom to caution its members of parliament (MPs) and the Pakistani diaspora in the Britain to refrain from backing banned groups in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, saying their statements on the region reflected "disregard for the historical background" of the issue.

In a statement, the Foreign Office took exception to remarks made by members of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK and queries raised by certain British MPs.

"We have noted with concern the irresponsible and ill-informed insinuations made by certain members of the diaspora in the UK regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir," the FO said.

It advised the individuals to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of Pakistan and AJK, saying they "would do well to contribute positively to their country of residence".

The statement comes after four law enforcement personnel were martyred and more than 20 police and security officials injured after activists of the banned Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) opened fire in Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir police said.

The incident followed last week's decision by the AJK government to declare the JAAC as a proscribed organisation under anti-terrorism laws ahead of its planned protest on June 9.

The outlawed group has previously organised large-scale demonstrations over economic issues and political rights. Some of those protests turned violent and resulted in fatalities during clashes with law enforcement in May 2024 and September 2025.

Referring to the British lawmakers' remarks on the AJK situation, the FO urged the UK government to "educate and caution" those supporting proscribed organisations to refrain from such actions and to respect the democratic process, judicial decisions, and the rule of law as enshrined in the Constitutions of AJK and Pakistan.

According to the FO, the "unwarranted remarks and queries raised by certain British MPs" reflected a "lack of awareness and disregard" for the historical background of the issue.

"For those still living in colonial times, it bears reiterating that Pakistan is a sovereign and democratic republic that firmly believes in non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and expects the same from others," the FO said.

The FO reiterated that the federal and AJK governments recognised and respected the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and democratic participation.

However, it said that vandalism, the destruction of public services, including hospitals, and the murder of innocent civilians and law enforcement officials cannot be permitted under any circumstances.

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