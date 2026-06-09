Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau attend red carpet together

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have made their first official red carpet appearance as a couple at the Tribeca Festival in New York City.

Stepping out together on June 8 for the premiere of her concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour, the pop star and the former Canadian prime minister posed for photographs, at one point laughing as they leaned in close to touch foreheads.

Trudeau remained by the singer's side throughout the evening as she signed autographs and chatted with fans.

The high-profile outing comes nearly a year after Perry confirmed her split from her ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a five-year-old daughter named Daisy.

While the film festival marked their official debut at a major public event, it is not the first time the new couple have been spotted together.

The romance first caught the public's attention when they were seen on a holiday together in Santa Barbara, California, back in July 2025.

Though Perry has mostly kept the finer details of the relationship to herself, she has dropped a few hints during her recent live shows.

The singer also joked about her well-documented romantic history with British men during that same performance.

Reflecting on her past marriage to comedian Russell Brand and her relationship with Bloom, she asked the London crowd why she always seemed to fall for Englishmen, before adding a subtle nod to her new Canadian boyfriend by concluding that she does not anymore.