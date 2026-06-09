Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's Sicily wedding was straight out of movie

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have officially turned their wedding celebrations into a two-part event – and the sequel may have outshined the original.

Just days after quietly exchanging vows in London, the newlyweds gathered friends, family and a guest list packed with A-listers for a lavish celebration in Palermo, Sicily, on June 6. If the first ceremony was intimate, this one was pure blockbuster.

Held at the stunning Villa Valguarnera, the celebration reportedly featured a moment worthy of a rom-com finale: Elton John serenading the couple with Your Song while playing piano as they exchanged vows.

The guest list read like a music and fashion festival lineup. Donatella Versace, Joe Alwyn, Charli XCX and husband George Daniel, Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson, Kevin Parker and several other famous faces were on hand to witness the celebration.

Dua’s sister Rina Lipa and father Dukagjin Lipa were also there for the big day.

As of that was not enough, guests were treated to a menu crafted by renowned chef Tony Lo Coco, while music came courtesy of some of the world’s biggest Djs, including Carl Cox, Martin Garrix, David Guetta and Peggy Gou.