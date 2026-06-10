Prince George already acts like a King: Born for the Crown

The future monarch, Prince George, is said to be fully aware of his destined royal role and ready to accept the Crown’s weight.

The 11-year-old is preparing for his core duty, increasingly coming to terms with an extraordinary future that awaits him.

The eldest son of Prince William, who's set to celebrate his 12th birthday on July 22, is even now far more aware of the responsibilities, expectations and personal sacrifices set to accompany his position as second in line to the British throne.

King Charles' grandson is even respected and loved as the future monarch by palace staff, enjoying a unique place within the royal family.

The young prince's understanding of his destined role has deepened since the Queen Elizabeth's death, an event that reshaped the line of succession and brought the realities of monarchy into sharper focus for him.

undoubtedly, The Queen's passing brought home the reality that the Crown is passed from one generation to the next and that, one day, those responsibilities will ultimately fall to Williama nd Kate's eldest son.

His parents, who are also future monarchs, are carefully introducinng this knowledge in slow stages

"That period prompted important conversations within the family about duty, service, and continuity.

George began to appreciate that being born into the direct line of succession is about far more than waving to crowds from a balcony or taking part in major state occasions. He is gradually learning that the role comes with enormous obligations, lifelong scrutiny, and a commitment to putting institution and country before personal preference.

Despite this all, William and Kate's priority has always been ensuring George enjoys as normal and happy a childhood as possible.

They still don't want him growing up feeling the weight of the monarchy on his shoulders every waking moment.

But they are aware that it will happen and he should be ready for it.