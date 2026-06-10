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Celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing bury the hatchet for BBC series

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has ended his 16-year feud with Marcus Wareing
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 10, 2026

Gordon, 59, and Marcus, 53, are set to collaborate on a new BBC Two daytime series
Gordon, 59, and Marcus, 53, are set to collaborate on a new BBC Two daytime series 

Gordon Ramsay and his former protégé Marcus Wareing are reportedly teaming up for a new project.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has ended his 16-year feud with Marcus Wareing, after the pair previously vowed not to speak again. However, last year the chefs reconciled and resolved their differences.

Now, Gordon, 59, and Marcus, 53, are set to collaborate on a new BBC Two daytime series, which has yet to receive a working title, according to The Sun.

Gordon's production company is making the programme, which starts filming later this year, while Marcus will be the host.

Marcus told the publication: 'This is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside Gordon again.

'It's been many years since we last shared a kitchen, and I can't wait to get started.'

Explaining the concept of the show, Gordon added: 'It combines fantastic home cooking with extraordinary human stories and celebrates the kitchen as the heart of every home.'

For the unversed, Gordon was best man at Marcus' wedding in 2000 and is godfather to his eldest child.

They worked together for 15 years, with Marcus considered Gordon's protégé after working as sous chef at his Aubergine restaurant. 

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