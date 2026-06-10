Royal sisters groove with Bad Bunny: Live performance delights fans

Widly loved for their spirit, royals mesmerise fans at pubic outings and royal engagements, grabbing every chance to shine with lovely gestures amid the crowds.

Known for their love fro music, the two royal sisters were spotted enjoying Bad Bunny's performance in Madrid on Sunday.

Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía were caought on camera while dancing and singing along to the Puerto Rican superstar's hits.

Theier footage emerged from Bad Bunny concert just hours after their meeting with Pope Leo.

The daughters of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia watched the concert from a private box at the Metropolitano Stadium, accompanied by friends.

Fans captured the unexpected moment and shared it on social media, revealing the princesses appeared to be having an excellent time at the show.

Leonor, 20, and Sofía, 18, joined thousands of devoted fans at the sold-out event.

The heir to the Spanish throne dressed casually for the occasion, pairing jeans with a red T-shirt and coordinating red handbag, while accessorising with a bracelet and sunglasses worn on her head. Her younger sister chose a simpler all-white ensemble.

The princesses have demonstrated their enthusiasm for live performances on multiple occasions, including attending Harry Styles's Madrid show in July 2022 alongside their mother, where all three stood near the stage among the crowd.

The charming sisters' passion for music and live concerts appears inherited from Queen Letizia, who was known for her love of live gig.