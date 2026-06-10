Jay-Z extends 30th anniversary concerts to Paris and Los Angeles

Jay-Z recently returned to the stage for the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia

Jay-Z is making his 30th anniversary celebration even bigger.

The hip-hop icon has added two more stadium shows in Paris and Los Angeles for JAΫ-Z 30 — a limited concert run to celebrate three decades in music.

The newly announced concerts will take place at Paris’ Stade de France on Sept. 10 and LA’s SoFi Stadium on Oct. 23. Fans hoping to grab tickets can access Citi and Mastercard presales beginning June 11, while general sales open June 12 through Live Nation.

Born Shawn Carter, Jay-Z and Roc Nation first announced the anniversary concerts back in March as a celebration of the career he launched in 1996 with his historic debut album Reasonable Doubt. It will also celebrate the 25-year anniversary of his sixth studio album The Blueprint released in 2021.

The festivities begin in NYC this summer with two special Yankee Stadium concerts. JAΫ-Z 30, scheduled for July 10, will spotlight Reasonable Doubt, while JAΫ-Z 25, set for July 11, will honour The Blueprint.

Jay-Z has largely stayed away from solo touring in recent years. His most recent solo studio album, 4:44, arrived in 2017, followed by the collaborative album Everything Is Love with wife Beyoncé in 2018.

The added dates come just weeks after Jay-Z's rare solo performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, where he famously dissed Drake, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and more.