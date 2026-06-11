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Knicks broadcast commentator's Taylor Swift remark triggers fan reaction

Taylor Swift appeared at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night for Game 4 of the NBA Finals
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 11, 2026

Knicks broadcast commentator&apos;s Taylor Swift remark triggers fan reaction
Knicks broadcast commentator's Taylor Swift remark triggers fan reaction

Taylor Swift’s appearance at a New York Knicks game quickly went viral after a radio broadcast moment sparked online buzz.

Swift was at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

The 36-year-old megastar was seen courtside with friends Alana and Este Haim as she watched the game.

During the live radio coverage, ESPN New York’s Monica McNutt noticed Swift in the crowd and asked, “Is that Taylor Swift down there?”

She then added, “She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here girl.”

The comment spread fast on social media after clips from the broadcast were shared online.

Some people said that it was just a joke meanwhile others felt it sounded rude and mean.

McNutt and co host Tyler Murray seemed to not know they were live on air during the moment.

That made the clip even more talked about as fans started discussing and debating what was really meant.

At the same time, the Knicks had a big win on the court. They beat the Spurs 107 to 106 in a close and exciting game, taking a strong step toward the championship.

However, Taylor was also there on the big screen in the arena and got a mixed but mostly positive reaction from fans in the stadium.

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