David Harbour admits he had 'arguments' with Millie Bobby Brown

Brown and Harbour played father and daughter on 'Stranger Things'

David Harbour is finally addressing the complaint reportedly filed against him by his Stranger Things costar Millie Bobby Brown.

In a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday, June 10, the 51-year-old actor admitted that he had “arguments” with Brown, 22, but insisted that the story was blown out of proportion.

Harbour played Brown’s father figure in the Duffer Brothers’ hit Netflix series for six seasons from 2016 to 2025. Just before the series finale aired in December last year, the Daily Mail reported that Brown had “filed a harassment and bullying claim” against him before production began on season 6. Around the same time, his ex-wife Lily Allen released her album West End Girl, in which she alleged Harbour cheated on her.

The timing of it all was “weird,” according to Harbour, who insisted that though there were “arguments” or “disagreements” between him and Brown, “it was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing.”

“It’s a show that went on for 10 years,” he explained. “We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter. I don’t know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years — you occasionally get in arguments [or] disagreements,”

He added, “In families, it’s OK because you’re just in a disagreement and then you come back together. The problem with a billion-dollar show is that there’s just hundreds of people who want to get involved,”

Brown concurred with Harbour’s explanation of events in a statement given to Variety.

“Obviously I changed so much from Season 1 to Season 5, and David was there through all of it,” she said. “Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively. When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes. Even though the series has ended, there’s still a lot of gratitude. Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I’ll always remember and value.”