King Charles travels without a passport - Here's how

The British monarch, who has visited several countries since ascending the throne in September 2022 after Queen Elizabeth's death, did not need a passport for any of them.

King Charles, 77, will never need to travel with a passport again because the reigning monarch is not required to have one, according to the rule mentioned on the monarchy's official website.

He is the only person in the UK who can travel without a passport.

"When travelling overseas, the Sovereign does not require a British passport," as per the royal family's official website.

"As a British passport is issued in the name of His Majesty, it is unnecessary for The King to possess one. All other Members of the Royal Family, including The Queen and The Prince of Wales, have passports."

The late Queen Elizabeth II also never carried a passport to any of the 117 countries she visited during her 70-year reign.

However, Charles was required to travel with a passport when he was a prince.

The first page of British passports contains a representation of the Royal Arms, together with the following wording: "His Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of His Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.

"In Realms (Commonwealth countries where The King is Sovereign), a similar formula is used, except that the request to all whom it may concern is made in the name of the Realm's Governor-General, as The King’s representative in that Realm. In Canada, the request is made in the name of His Majesty by the Minister of Foreign Affairs."

If the same rule continues in the future, Prince William, who currenly carries his passport while travelling to other countries, will also not need it whenhe becomes the king. He's heir to the British throne as the eldest son of King Charles.